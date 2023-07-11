In a bid to address labour shortage crisis, Canada earlier this year announced to dramatically increased the immigrants' entry. According to the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, the country aims to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023. Then in 2024, the target is to invite 485,000 new immigrants and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025. That is, almost 1.5 million new immigrants coming to the country over the next three years. So far this years, it has managed to issue invites to nearly 60,000 candidates only through Express Entry draws.

In 2022, Canada took in 405,000 permanent residents, the highest-ever count.

What to expect next?

In the second half of the year, Canada is likely to invite even higher number of immigrants. The IRCC has already started its category based draws this month and apart from that, the immigration ministry recently unveiled its tech talent strategy. These initiatives are planned so that right kind of talents are invited to the country to match the labour shortage needs.

Moreover, Canada had earlier noted that it is likely to invite one million immigrants through PNP route this year.

Here's a look at numbers of invites issued to immigrants till now

January

In January, Canada held two Express Entry draws - one on January 11 and the second one on January 18. A total 11,000 ITAs were issued during the first two draws.

Eligible candidates were invited from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). All are programs that operate under the Express Entry system.

The CRS scores for the two draws were 507 and 491.

February

In the February draw, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited 3,300 candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 489.

March

In a matter of three weeks, IRCC issued a total of 21,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score for the last draw dropped to 481, the lowest requirement for an all-program draw since the December 23, 2020 draw, where the score was 468.

April

In two consecutive draws, IRCC issued a total of 7,000 ITAs. The CRS score was 483.

May

In the thirteenth Express Entry draw of 2023, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited 4,800 candidates to apply through an all-program draw. Candidates were required to have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 488. This draw marked the first all-program draw since April 26 and considered candidates from all three programs managed under the Express Entry system: the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), or the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

June

IRCC invited 4,800 candidates in an all-program draw. Candidates required a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 486.

July

Canada has conducted an Express Entry draw for the fourth consecutive day, last week with a focus on the French category for the first time. In this draw, 2,300 candidates with strong French-speaking abilities were invited, and they needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 439, the lowest of 2023. This round marks the sixth set of invitations issued within the last two weeks, bringing the total number of candidates invited through Express Entry during this period to 9,800. The recent draws have included invitations for healthcare professionals, candidates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, and an unexpected all-program draw.