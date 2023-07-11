In a bid to address labour shortage crisis, Canada earlier this year announced to dramatically increased the immigrants' entry. According to the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, the country aims to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023. Then in 2024, the target is to invite 485,000 new immigrants and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025. That is, almost 1.5 million new immigrants coming to the country over the next three years. So far this years, it has managed to issue invites to nearly 60,000 candidates only through Express Entry draws.

