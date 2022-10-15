In the latest round of the Express Entry draw, Canada’s IRCC issued invitations to 4,250 candidates with the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 500. Since the programme resumed on 6 July, it was the eighth all-programme draw held since then.

Candidates were eligible to receive invitations from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), all programs that operate under the Express Entry system, a CIC report notified.

All you need to know about the latest Express Entry draw:

The latest draw is a continuation of lower CRS scores. Lowering the score helps in increasing the number of candidates who are eligible to receive ITAs through Express Entry

The score for that draw was 557 and for the first five draws, decreased by eight or nine points each time. The two most recent draws on September 14 and 28 saw smaller decreases of six points.

As many as 4,250 invites were issued this time

Owing to the pandemic, Express Entry all-program draws were paused for over 18 months starting in December 2020. Only candidates from the CEC or Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were issued invitations to apply over this period. In September 2021, IRCC also paused draws for the CEC.

Now, IRCC is looking at hitting the target of some 432,000 new permanent residents as part of the Immigration Levels Plan 2022-2024.

Each year IRCC releases a new plan year that outlines the number of immigrants Canada hopes to welcome over the coming three years, and further breaks it down into the class of immigration and their programs.

For 2022, the Immigration Levels Plan targets 55,900 new permanent residents through Express Entry. So far, between January and August 31, Canada has admitted just over 28,000 new permanent residents through Express Entry programs.

Meanwhile, Express Entry is likely to see some changes in the coming days. IRCC is likely to have more authority to target Express Entry candidates based on specific work experience, education, or language abilities, rather than the current system of issuing ITAs to a wide range of candidates solely on their CRS scores.