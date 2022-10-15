Canada Express Entry: Record 4,250 permanent resident invites issued in latest draw2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 07:44 PM IST
In the latest round of the Express Entry draw, Canada’s IRCC issued invitations to 4,250 candidates with the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 500. Since the programme resumed on 6 July, it was the eighth all-programme draw held since then.