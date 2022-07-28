Brantford, Ottawa, Kelowna, Quebec, Calgary, Saskatoon, Abbotsford, Halifax, Victoria and Toronto are the top cities where you can find most jobs
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With a large number of Canadians retiring this year, it has become absolutely essential for the country to welcome more immigrants, including skilled workers, to fill critical labour market shortages. Even the immigration minister Sean Fraser went on to tweet, “With five million Canadians set to retire by the end of the decade, the economic need for immigration is more important than ever."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With a large number of Canadians retiring this year, it has become absolutely essential for the country to welcome more immigrants, including skilled workers, to fill critical labour market shortages. Even the immigration minister Sean Fraser went on to tweet, “With five million Canadians set to retire by the end of the decade, the economic need for immigration is more important than ever."
“…We will continue to welcome a record number of immigrants to contribute to our communities."
“…We will continue to welcome a record number of immigrants to contribute to our communities."
Top 10 cities in Canada to find jobs under express entry:
As per reports, the country is poised to welcome 431,645 immigrants this year. “The current immigration levels plan targets 447,055 new permanent residents next year and 451,000 in 2024," an Immigration.ca report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Top 10 cities in Canada to find jobs under express entry:
As per reports, the country is poised to welcome 431,645 immigrants this year. “The current immigration levels plan targets 447,055 new permanent residents next year and 451,000 in 2024," an Immigration.ca report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among the cities where you can find jobs under Express Entry include Brantford, Ottawa, Kelowna, Quebec, Calgary, Saskatoon, Abbotsford, Halifax, Victoria and Toronto.
Among the cities where you can find jobs under Express Entry include Brantford, Ottawa, Kelowna, Quebec, Calgary, Saskatoon, Abbotsford, Halifax, Victoria and Toronto.
In Brantford, the employment percentage increased by 17.3% last year. In Ottawa, it increased by 67%
In Brantford, the employment percentage increased by 17.3% last year. In Ottawa, it increased by 67%
List of vacancies across industries
Three programmes - Federal Skilled Worker(FSW), Federal Skilled Trades (FST), and Canada Experience Class (CEC) - are the most suitable ways to apply for jobs in Canada as an economic immigrant. And all the programmes use Express Entry system.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
List of vacancies across industries
Three programmes - Federal Skilled Worker(FSW), Federal Skilled Trades (FST), and Canada Experience Class (CEC) - are the most suitable ways to apply for jobs in Canada as an economic immigrant. And all the programmes use Express Entry system.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The industries that have a huge number of vacancies include industrial, electrical and construction trades, maintenance and equipment operation trades, technical jobs in natural resources, agriculture and related production, processing, manufacturing and utilities supervisors and central control operators.
The industries that have a huge number of vacancies include industrial, electrical and construction trades, maintenance and equipment operation trades, technical jobs in natural resources, agriculture and related production, processing, manufacturing and utilities supervisors and central control operators.
There are also vacancies for chefs, cooks, bakers.
There are also vacancies for chefs, cooks, bakers.
Why Canada is inviting immigrants to apply for permanent residency?
Canada’s labour market has significantly shrunk this year with people aged 55 and older retiring and that would leave create 1 million job vacancies in the country, especially summer jobs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Why Canada is inviting immigrants to apply for permanent residency?
Canada’s labour market has significantly shrunk this year with people aged 55 and older retiring and that would leave create 1 million job vacancies in the country, especially summer jobs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CIC News cited that Canada’s 9 million baby boomers are slated to reach retirement age this decade. “A recent RBC survey suggested one-third of Canadians are retiring early, and three in 10 pre-retirees are changing their retirement date because of the pandemic." Meanwhile, the fertility rate decreased to a record low of 1.4 children per woman in 2020.
CIC News cited that Canada’s 9 million baby boomers are slated to reach retirement age this decade. “A recent RBC survey suggested one-third of Canadians are retiring early, and three in 10 pre-retirees are changing their retirement date because of the pandemic." Meanwhile, the fertility rate decreased to a record low of 1.4 children per woman in 2020.
A new generation wouldn't be able to replace the retirees (in terms of job vacancies) if the population rate doesn't increase to 2.1 babies per woman.
A new generation wouldn't be able to replace the retirees (in terms of job vacancies) if the population rate doesn't increase to 2.1 babies per woman.