Canada Express Entry to see major change in 2023: Here's what to expect
Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 03:39 PM IST
IRCC intends to begin conducting targeted Express Entry draws from next year
Canada's Express Entry draw, the pathway to invite international skilled workers to the country by offering permanent residency, will see some major changes in 2023. The government has stated that changes are needed to address the acute labour shortage in the country.