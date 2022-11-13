Canada's Express Entry draw, the pathway to invite international skilled workers to the country by offering permanent residency, will see some major changes in 2023. The government has stated that changes are needed to address the acute labour shortage in the country.

Speaking about the same, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the current Express Entry all-program draws do not satisfactorily help Canada bring in foreign nationals who best align with the country’s most in-demand skills and qualifications.

Following these changes, Canada is likely to “see a potential increase of retention rates [amongst people who settle in specific communities] because people are coming in where they know they have opportunities because that was the basis of their invitation to apply," he added.

Accordingly, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) intend to begin conducting targeted Express Entry draws from next year. And as per the plan, Express Entry will target candidates based on their occupation, language and/or education to decide who will be given Canadian permanent residency.

IRCC says that it will “consult a wide range of stakeholders to inform new categories in Express Entry" to ultimately decide on the details of the new format.

How Express Entry is expected to change in 2023?

For now, IRCC will continue to conduct Express Entry draws as usual. That is, every two weeks, a certain numbers of invitations to apply (ITAs) for Canadian PR will be given out based on CRS scores.

The CRS scores are based on factors like age, official language proficiency and Canadian work experience etc. And, this process sometimes restrict the right kind of candidate to get the ITA.

Hence from 2023, the Express Entry system will transition away from a focus on CRS scores and conduct draws that allow Canada to welcome immigrants that help the country better focus on addressing specific areas of labour market need and weakness.

Canada to invite 500,000 new immigrants in 2025

Canada is planning to increase the immigrants' entry into the coming years. Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, which was recently released, announced its aim to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023. This will further increase as the country is likely to set a target of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025.