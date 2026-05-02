Canada express entry visa overhaul: Which high-wage jobs will get Permanent Residency? Will it impact skilled workers?

Canada is making changes to its immigration and student programs under the proposed Express Entry reforms, where candidates in higher-paying occupations will be given priority for permanent residency.
The new “high-wage” occupation factor in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) would award additional points to applicants in jobs earning “one point three times, one point five times, and two times” the annual median wage, according to a report by CIC News.
The high-wage occupation factor is a proposed change to Canada’s Express Entry system that would give extra CRS points to candidates who have Canadian work experience or a job offer in occupations that earn above-average wages.
In this system, “high-wage” is not based on an individual’s salary, but on the typical earnings of the occupation itself. This means all workers in the same job category are treated equally, regardless of personal pay differences caused by factors like location or gender. Immigration authorities say this helps ensure fairness and avoids inconsistencies in assessment, the report stated.
Overall, the goal is to prioritise skilled workers in higher-paying, in-demand occupations for permanent residency selection.
IRCC is focusing on high-wage occupations because its data suggests that pre-landing income and job type strongly influence immigrants’ economic success in Canada.
According to information shared by the department with immigration lawyers, Express Entry candidates who had higher earnings before arriving in Canada were more likely to find employment quickly and continue earning higher wages after landing. In other words, stronger labour market attachment before immigration tends to translate into better outcomes in Canada.
IRCC also highlighted a specific example: immigrants who arrived with a job offer in a senior management role earned about three times more per week than those who arrived without any job offer. This gap is used to show how pre-arranged, higher-paying employment can significantly improve economic integration.
Based on these findings, IRCC is shifting toward prioritising occupations with higher wage levels, as they are statistically linked to stronger employment prospects, higher earnings, and faster economic establishment for newcomers.
Canada remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian students. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), more than 427,085 Indian students were studying in Canada in 2025.
As a result, CRS scores have become more competitive.
Many Indian applicants are adapting by working on stronger language test results, accumulating more work experience, and making sure their documents fully meet immigration requirements.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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