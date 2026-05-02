Canada express entry visa overhaul: Which high-wage jobs will get Permanent Residency? Will it impact skilled workers?

Canada is making changes to its immigration and student programs under the proposed Express Entry reforms, where candidates in higher-paying occupations will be given priority for permanent residency.

The new “high-wage” occupation factor in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) would award additional points to applicants in jobs earning “one point three times, one point five times, and two times” the annual median wage, according to a report by CIC News.

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The high-wage occupation factor is a proposed change to Canada’s Express Entry system that would give extra CRS points to candidates who have Canadian work experience or a job offer in occupations that earn above-average wages.

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In this system, “high-wage” is not based on an individual’s salary, but on the typical earnings of the occupation itself. This means all workers in the same job category are treated equally, regardless of personal pay differences caused by factors like location or gender. Immigration authorities say this helps ensure fairness and avoids inconsistencies in assessment, the report stated.

IRCC proposes three wage-based tiers: Two times the national median wage. One and a half times the national median wage. One point three times the national median wage. Overall, the goal is to prioritise skilled workers in higher-paying, in-demand occupations for permanent residency selection.

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IRCC focuses on high-wage occupations? IRCC is focusing on high-wage occupations because its data suggests that pre-landing income and job type strongly influence immigrants’ economic success in Canada.

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According to information shared by the department with immigration lawyers, Express Entry candidates who had higher earnings before arriving in Canada were more likely to find employment quickly and continue earning higher wages after landing. In other words, stronger labour market attachment before immigration tends to translate into better outcomes in Canada.

IRCC also highlighted a specific example: immigrants who arrived with a job offer in a senior management role earned about three times more per week than those who arrived without any job offer. This gap is used to show how pre-arranged, higher-paying employment can significantly improve economic integration.

Based on these findings, IRCC is shifting toward prioritising occupations with higher wage levels, as they are statistically linked to stronger employment prospects, higher earnings, and faster economic establishment for newcomers.

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Canada remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian students. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), more than 427,085 Indian students were studying in Canada in 2025.

As a result, CRS scores have become more competitive.

Many Indian applicants are adapting by working on stronger language test results, accumulating more work experience, and making sure their documents fully meet immigration requirements.