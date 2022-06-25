Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of immigration, said the students would be granted an additional 18-month open work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canada is offering work permit extension to international students who no longer have it or are set to have it expired between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2022. According to Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of immigration, these students will be granted an additional 18-month open work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canada is offering work permit extension to international students who no longer have it or are set to have it expired between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2022. According to Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of immigration, these students will be granted an additional 18-month open work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP).
As Canada’s economy continues to recover, “there remain hundreds of thousands of jobs waiting to be filled," Canada's immigration minister Sean Fraser tweeted. “Hard-working international graduates make enormous contributions to their communities and our economy."
As Canada’s economy continues to recover, “there remain hundreds of thousands of jobs waiting to be filled," Canada's immigration minister Sean Fraser tweeted. “Hard-working international graduates make enormous contributions to their communities and our economy."
“We're now extending post-graduate work permits to international graduates whose permits expired or will expire between September 20th, 2021 and December 31, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We're now extending post-graduate work permits to international graduates whose permits expired or will expire between September 20th, 2021 and December 31, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Tens of thousands of former international students will receive an additional open work permit of 18 months, giving them an opportunity to stay in Canada longer, and helping businesses find the workers they need while allowing us to continue to attract global talent," Fraser added.
"Tens of thousands of former international students will receive an additional open work permit of 18 months, giving them an opportunity to stay in Canada longer, and helping businesses find the workers they need while allowing us to continue to attract global talent," Fraser added.
Canada's immigration minister also said, “This special measure represents a growth potential in the economy, and will allow more graduates to make🇨🇦 their home. Thank you to all those who collaborated with my team to extend this program, and to the international and post-graduate students who keep choosing Canada."
Canada's immigration minister also said, “This special measure represents a growth potential in the economy, and will allow more graduates to make🇨🇦 their home. Thank you to all those who collaborated with my team to extend this program, and to the international and post-graduate students who keep choosing Canada."
Students who have graduated from qualified Canadian designated learning institutions (DLIs) are eligible to apply for an open work permit through PGWPP, which enables them to get worthwhile Canadian work experience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Students who have graduated from qualified Canadian designated learning institutions (DLIs) are eligible to apply for an open work permit through PGWPP, which enables them to get worthwhile Canadian work experience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Students who have finished their programme of study are permitted to work while they wait for a decision on their application for a post-graduation work permit, providing they satisfy all of the requirements listed below:
Students who have finished their programme of study are permitted to work while they wait for a decision on their application for a post-graduation work permit, providing they satisfy all of the requirements listed below:
Sean Fraser said, “Information on how to apply for the special measure will be posted on our website in the coming weeks."
Sean Fraser said, “Information on how to apply for the special measure will be posted on our website in the coming weeks."
Canadian province Quebec earlier decided its plans to welcome more over 71,000 French-speaking permanent residents in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic cut immigration in 2020. However, some company owners are worried about Quebec's plans to draw more immigrants who speak French. They contend that in order to address the province's competitive labour market, they need immigrants from diverse backgrounds. Quebec has the choice to pick its economic immigrants, unlike the rest of Canada.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Canadian province Quebec earlier decided its plans to welcome more over 71,000 French-speaking permanent residents in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic cut immigration in 2020. However, some company owners are worried about Quebec's plans to draw more immigrants who speak French. They contend that in order to address the province's competitive labour market, they need immigrants from diverse backgrounds. Quebec has the choice to pick its economic immigrants, unlike the rest of Canada.