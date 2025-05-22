PM Mark Carney says 'good idea to have' Donald Trump's Golden Dome for Canadians

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday said Canada is looking at potential investments in US President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence shield. He mentioned it's “a good idea to have protection” for citizens of Canada.

This comes after Trump on Tuesday said he had selected a design for the $175-billion project and named a Space Force general to lead the programme, which is focussed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

“We have an ability, if we so choose, to complete the Golden Dome with investments in partnership. And it's something that we are looking at, and something that has been discussed at a high level. Is it a good idea for Canada? Well, it's a good idea to have protection for Canadians and Canada,” Reuters quoted Carney as saying.

Carney, who secured victory in the April election in part by vowing to oppose the threat posed by Trump, mentioned that he had spoken with the president a few times about the idea of the Golden Dome.

His office said that he and his ministers were in conversations with their American counterparts about a new security and economic relationship.

"Canadians gave the prime minister a strong mandate to negotiate a comprehensive new security and economic relationship with the United States. To that end, the prime minister and his ministers are having wide-ranging and constructive discussions with their American counterparts," Audrey Champoux, spokesperson for Carney, said, further mentioning, “These discussions naturally include strengthening Norad [North American Aerospace Defense Command] and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome.”

What is Golden Dome Defence Shield? Inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, the Golden Dome aims to protect the US from advanced missile threats, comprising hypersonic and space-launched missiles. Unlike the Iron Dome, which defends against short-range threats, the Golden Dome seeks to provide nationwide coverage against a broader range of missile attacks.

According to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, the system aims to protect “the homeland from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they're conventional or nuclear”, AFP reported.

Trump stated that Canada has shown interest in joining the Golden Dome initiative. “We’ll be in discussions with them. They’re seeking protection as well, and, as always, we’re there to support Canada," Trump said. He added that his administration expects Canada to “pay their fair share”.