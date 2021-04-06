Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Canada facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic: PM Trudeau

Canada facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic: PM Trudeau

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
1 min read . 11:01 PM IST Reuters

Canada has averaged nearly 5,200 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, and has recorded a total of more than a million positive tests and 23,000 deaths

OTTAWA: Canada's hospitalizations are surging, intensive care beds are filling up and COVID-19 variants are spreading as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

OTTAWA: Canada's hospitalizations are surging, intensive care beds are filling up and COVID-19 variants are spreading as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic," Trudeau told a news conference. "And right now, so is Canada."

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic," Trudeau told a news conference. "And right now, so is Canada."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Canada has averaged nearly 5,200 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, and has recorded a total of more than a million positive tests and 23,000 deaths.

The Canadian province of Ontario - the nation's most populous - entered a limited lockdown on Saturday, but some local health officials are calling for more drastic measures. Trudeau said he would speak with Ontario Premier Doug Ford later on Tuesday, without providing further details.

Canadian provinces from Quebec westward to British Columbia, with the exception of Manitoba, are struggling against surging numbers of coronavirus infections.

The federal government has delivered more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine so far, and provincial health agencies are in the process of administering shots. Trudeau has said everyone among the 38 million Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be by the end of September.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.