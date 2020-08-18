Home >News >World >Canada finance minister Bill Morneau announces his resignation
A file photo of Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
A file photo of Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Canada finance minister Bill Morneau announces his resignation

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 05:38 AM IST AFP

  • Canada's finance minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation Monday
  • His resignation comes amid a reported split with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over pandemic spending

Canada's finance minister, Bill Morneau, announced his resignation Monday, on the heels of an ethics scandal and amid a reported split with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over pandemic spending.

"As we move to the next phase of our fight against the pandemic and pave the road towards economic recovery, we must recognize that this process will take many years, it's the right time for a new finance minister to deliver on that plan for the long and challenging road ahead," Morneau told a news conference.

"That's why I'll be stepping down as finance minister, and as member of Parliament," he said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Niagara Falls

Watch: Canada's Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian national flag

2 min read . 16 Aug 2020
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

2 min read . 29 Mar 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout