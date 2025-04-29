‘Canada First’ backfires: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre loses his own seat in Ottawa

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his parliamentary seat in Monday's federal election, marking a dramatic fall from grace for the populist firebrand once seen as a frontrunner to become Canada's next prime minister.

Poilievre, who represented an Ottawa district, was unseated, CBC reported, as voters decisively turned away from his Trump-style "Canada First" campaign rhetoric.

Carney emerges as Liberal leader and PM Poilievre’s defeat clears the way for Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, to take over as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party. Carney rose quickly in the Liberal ranks following Justin Trudeau’s resignation amid sagging popularity due to rising food and housing costs.

Canada Election Result 2025 LIVE updates Trump ties may have backfired Poilievre had hoped to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s long tenure, but his aggressive campaign style — often compared to US President Donald Trump — appears to have alienated moderate voters.

Campaigning under the slogan "Canada First," Poilievre’s approach mirrored Trump’s populist playbook, which analysts say may have backfired in a Canadian political climate wary of divisive politics.

Concedes before final result in own riding In a somber concession speech delivered before the race in his own district was officially called, Poilievre acknowledged the uphill battle ahead.

“We are cognizant of the fact that we didn't get over the finish line yet,” he told supporters. “We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time. It takes work.”

“That’s why we have to learn the lessons of tonight — so that we can have an even better result the next time Canadians decide the future of the country.”

From contender to casualty Just months ago, Poilievre seemed destined to lead the Conservatives back to power after nearly a decade in opposition. His fiery speeches and anti-establishment messaging drew large crowds and energised the party base.

However, the tide turned swiftly following Trudeau’s exit and Carney’s entry into the race, offering Canadians a steadier, more technocratic alternative to Poilievre’s confrontational style.

A political reset for Canada The election outcome marks a significant shift in Canada’s political direction, with Carney now poised to shape policy with an economist’s precision rather than a populist’s punch.