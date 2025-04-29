‘Canada First’ backfires: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre loses his own seat in Ottawa

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat in a shocking election upset. Poilievre’s Trump-style “Canada First” campaign failed to resonate as voters turned to a steadier alternative. Voters rejected his populist approach, paving the way for Liberal newcomer Mark Carney to rise to power.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published29 Apr 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, right, with his wife Anaida Poilievre during an election night event at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, early on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Photographer: Kamara Morozuk/Bloomberg
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, right, with his wife Anaida Poilievre during an election night event at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, early on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Photographer: Kamara Morozuk/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his parliamentary seat in Monday's federal election, marking a dramatic fall from grace for the populist firebrand once seen as a frontrunner to become Canada's next prime minister.

Poilievre, who represented an Ottawa district, was unseated, CBC reported, as voters decisively turned away from his Trump-style "Canada First" campaign rhetoric.

Carney emerges as Liberal leader and PM

Poilievre’s defeat clears the way for Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, to take over as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party. Carney rose quickly in the Liberal ranks following Justin Trudeau’s resignation amid sagging popularity due to rising food and housing costs.

Trump ties may have backfired

Poilievre had hoped to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s long tenure, but his aggressive campaign style — often compared to US President Donald Trump — appears to have alienated moderate voters.

Campaigning under the slogan "Canada First," Poilievre’s approach mirrored Trump’s populist playbook, which analysts say may have backfired in a Canadian political climate wary of divisive politics.

Concedes before final result in own riding

In a somber concession speech delivered before the race in his own district was officially called, Poilievre acknowledged the uphill battle ahead.

“We are cognizant of the fact that we didn't get over the finish line yet,” he told supporters. “We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time. It takes work.”

“That’s why we have to learn the lessons of tonight — so that we can have an even better result the next time Canadians decide the future of the country.”

From contender to casualty

Just months ago, Poilievre seemed destined to lead the Conservatives back to power after nearly a decade in opposition. His fiery speeches and anti-establishment messaging drew large crowds and energised the party base.

However, the tide turned swiftly following Trudeau’s exit and Carney’s entry into the race, offering Canadians a steadier, more technocratic alternative to Poilievre’s confrontational style.

A political reset for Canada

The election outcome marks a significant shift in Canada’s political direction, with Carney now poised to shape policy with an economist’s precision rather than a populist’s punch.

Whether Poilievre will remain at the helm of the Conservative Party remains uncertain — but his vow to continue fighting signals he may not be exiting the stage just yet.

