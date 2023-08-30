Canada: First case of highly mutated Omicron COVID variant BA.2.86 detected in British Columbia1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Canada detects first case of BA.2.86 variant of Omicron in British Columbia
Canada has identified its first case of coronavirus infection involving the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of Omicron in an individual in British Columbia who had not travelled outside the province, stated health officials on Tuesday, August 29.
