Canada: Five students from India die in a car accident in Toronto

Canada: Five students from India die in a car accident in Toronto1 min read . 09:29 AM IST
- Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria tweeted, ‘Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday’
In a tragic incident that took place in Canada’s Toronto area, five Indian students died in an accident involving a van and a tractor-trailer, the Indian High Commission said. Meanwhile, two other passengers were also severely injured in the accident.
Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria tweeted,“Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance."
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also mourned the death of five Indian students in a road accident in Canada. Jaishankar tweeted,"Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance."
“Deepest condolences to the families," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative of UN, replied.
Police said that Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, and Pawan Kumar, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were all studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto areas, as reported in the local media reports.
Most of the students involved in the accident are aged between 21-24 years old and that the students were living in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas according to the local media reports.
