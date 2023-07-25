Canada floods: Nature's fury brings life at halt, body of 1 of 5 missing found1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Severe flooding in Nova Scotia after heavy rain; 4 people missing, including 2 children. Bridges and roads damaged. One body recovered so far
What began as a series of thunderstorms in Canada's Nova Scotia on Friday, turned into a 250 mm of rain till Sunday. Several parts of the province were severely flooded. More than six bridges were wrecked and 19 damaged and at least 50 roads sustained significant damage.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×