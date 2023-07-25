What began as a series of thunderstorms in Canada's Nova Scotia on Friday, turned into a 250 mm of rain till Sunday. Several parts of the province were severely flooded. More than six bridges were wrecked and 19 damaged and at least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

Till now four people have been missing including three adults and two children. Out of the five missing people, the authorities have recovered the body of one man on Monday

Sgt. Rob Frizzell said police were working with the medical examiner to identify the second set of remains, but investigators believed they belonged to one of the other three people missing.

Industrial pumps steadily emptied a flooded field as searchers scoured the area for the missing. On Saturday evening, a police dive team recovered an unoccupied pickup truck submerged in more than two meters (6 1/2 feet) of water and said it was believed to be the vehicle the children were travelling in.

Police said the children were with three other people who managed to escape. A man and a youth travelling in a second vehicle in the area were also reported missing.