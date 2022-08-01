Canada has 10 lakh job vacancies! Full list of postings that can get you PR

Canada has 10 lakh job vacancies! Full list of postings that can get you PR2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
- Canada is currently planning to invite its highest ever number of permanent residents (PR) in 2022 with a target of over 430,000.
If you are looking to apply for Canada PR (permanent residency) through Express Entry, then there is now good news for you. There are over one million vacant jobs in Canada. And the high job vacancy rate, combined with the low unemployment rate bring opportunity for immigrants to fill the positions.
Canada is currently planning to invite its highest ever number of permanent residents in 2022 with a target of over 430,000. The target will continue to rise to over 450,000 in 2024, a CIC news report said.
Last month, another report stated that the job vacancies reached a record high in some states. In Alberta and Ontario, the average of 1.1 unemployed people for each job vacancy in the month of April down from 1.2 in March and 2.4 from a year earlier. There were almost four unemployed people for every vacant job in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Canada’s labour market has significantly shrunk this year with people aged 55 and older leaving the workforce and fewer people willing to join the workforce. On the other hand, there are around 1 million job vacancies in the country, especially summer jobs.
CIC News cited that Canada’s 9 million baby boomers are slated to reach retirement age this decade. “A recent RBC survey suggested one-third of Canadians are retiring early, and three in 10 pre-retirees are changing their retirement date because of the pandemic." Meanwhile, the fertility rate decreased to a record low of 1.4 children per woman in 2020.
