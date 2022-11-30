Canada: Here's all you need to know about Significant Benefit Work Permit

The Canada government offers a Significant Benefit Work Permit (SBWP) for immigrants whose work would deliver economic, cultural or social benefit to the country. This visa is granted to people who would contribute in advancing a Canadian industry, general economic support for Canada, increased health and well-being for Canadians.
Applicants of SBWP does not need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) during the application process. The LMIA is Canada’s internal assessment to judge what effect the hiring of a foreign worker (under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)), would have on the Canadian labour market.
Eligibility Criteria
Experts have suggested that if the SBWP applicant can satisfy consideration that they will economically, socially, or culturally benefit Canada, the egular deciding factors in issuing a work permit, like effects on the Canadian labour market, needs of Canadian consumers, would be weighted in your favour.
To prove your legitimacy as an applicant you will also have to provide evidenc that you are:
-Accredited by an academic institution in or relating to your professional area of expertise;
-Recipient of a national/international awards or patents;
-A member of an organization that requires excellence of their members; and/or
-You serve in a leadership position in your organization with a distinguished position.
Consideration Factors
In addition to proving that you are distinguished in you field, you will also need to show how your arrival and work in Canada would be to the benefit of the country- economically, socially, or culturally.
Economic consideration factors include:
-Preventing the disruption of employment for Canadians or permanent residents;
-Advancing Canadian industry through market expansion, job creation, and product/service innovation; and/or
-Providing economic stimulus to remote areas.
Social consideration factors include:
-Address health and safety threats to Canadians and permanent residences
-Strengthen social inclusion in communities
-Develop products that will assist in improving environmental considerations
Cultural considerations factors include:
-A member of peer review panels or authorities to judge the work of others
-Recognized by their peers, governmental organizations, or business/professional associations for contributions to their field; and/or
-Are renowned for their artistic and cultural endeavors.
Required Documentation
To apply for a SBWP, you will need to provide the following documentation to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC):
-LMIA exempt offer of employment submitted in the Employer portal or by approved alternate submission as per note on Client screen;
-Proof of accreditation, experience, and/or high-level competence in the applicant’s field of work;
-A fully completed application on IRCC’s Global Case Management System (GCMS). GCMS is the universal applicant database platform where all cases handled by the IRCC are kept. You will need to enter specific information into the application work-permit portal
-Proof of employer compliance fee payment; and
-Detailed evidence of how the foreign national’s work provides significant benefit economically, socially, or culturally.
Popular use cases for the SBWP
-Intra-company transferees, often foreign nationals who are employed by a multi-national company and are seeking entry to Canada (in an executive, senior manager, or specialized role);
-Television and film production workers whose roles are central to production;
-Entrepreneurs and self-employed workers; and
-Emergency repair personnel who work on industrial or commercial equipment.
