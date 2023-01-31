Canada: Heritage Hindu temple defaced with anti-India graffiti in Brampton1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:45 AM IST
The Indian Consulate General in Toronto has issued a statement condemning the act
In Brampton, Canada, a well-known Hindu temple known as the Gauri Shankar Mandir was recently vandalized with anti-India graffiti, inciting outrage within the Indian community. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto has issued a statement condemning the act, saying that it has caused deep offense and pain to the Indian community residing in Canada.
