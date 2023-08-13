A temple was vandalised on Saturday in Canada's British Columbia with anti-India and pro-Khalistan posters pasted on its front gate and rear wall. The objectionable posters were pasted in front of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir. The matter had been reported to the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP, according to the president of the temple Satish Kumar.

