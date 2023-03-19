Canada Jobs: The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is looking to hire people for its foreign service offices. They have also announced a salary between ₹43 lakhs to ₹54 lakhs per annum ($72,292 to $91,472).

The jobs have been announced on the Government of Canada jobs inventory, requiring qualified candidates to fill up vacancies in the foreign services offices in Canada. Eligible candidates if hired will be deployed internationally as Migration Foreign Service Officers.

The last date to apply online for this position is 30 June, 2023. To apply, interested candidates should go to the official website- emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca

The job listing posted reveals that the Migration Foreign Service Officers will have an array of duties within IRCC's migration programs. These duties will include them participating in foreign applicant processing, "risk assessment", "engagement," and "migration diplomacy activities."

According to a report published on Narcity Canada, the foreign service officers should be made aware that this is a demanding job, which will require them to spend "approximately two-thirds of their career overseas". Further they may also have to work overtime, and move on to newer assignments every two to four years.

IRCC's job listing posts employees in China, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Senegal and Turkey, among other places.

Are you looking for a career where the world could be your workplace?



You're in luck. @CitImmCanada is hiring Foreign Service Officers!



Learn more about this opportunity and apply by June 30.https://t.co/HbboaiCtjR pic.twitter.com/ZMKMBIlqm9 — GC Jobs (@jobs_gc) March 15, 2023

The eligibility requirement includes a bachelor's degree from a recognized post-secondary institution. This is the minimum requirement, along with relevant experience ‘working effectively with others to achieve a common goal’ and experience ‘providing service OR support to others under challenging circumstances’.

The job description also reads that bilingualism in the official languages- French and English will be preferred. IRCC has also mentioned that non-bilingual applicants, if hired will undergo language training.

The department also lists experience it considers an "asset" but not a requirement, including experience working abroad, proficiency in a third language, experience with presentations and experience using social media for professional purposes.