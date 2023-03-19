Canada hiring people to work abroad, offering salary up to ₹54 lakhs yearly2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- The last date to apply online for this position is 30 June, 2023. To apply, interested candidates should go to the official website- emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca
Canada Jobs: The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is looking to hire people for its foreign service offices. They have also announced a salary between ₹43 lakhs to ₹54 lakhs per annum ($72,292 to $91,472).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×