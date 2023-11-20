Canada housing inflation: Half-a-bed is up for rent at ₹54,000 per month in Toronto. Know details
Toronto housing market reaches new heights of desperation as individuals consider renting half of a bed for CAD 900 per month.
Skyrocketing house rents and unrealistic conditions to own a rented space in metro cities like Bangalore reflected rising inflation of real estate sectors in these cities. However, housing inflation rose to new heights in Canada where rent of half of a bed shoots to ₹54,000 per month.