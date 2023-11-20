Skyrocketing house rents and unrealistic conditions to own a rented space in metro cities like Bangalore reflected rising inflation of real estate sectors in these cities. However, housing inflation rose to new heights in Canada where rent of half of a bed shoots to ₹54,000 per month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Canada's Toronto, individuals are offered to rent out half of their bed for a whopping 900 Canadian dollars (over ₹54,000) per month, reported Business Insider citing a TikTok video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TikTok video was uploaded by a Toronto-based realtor Anya Ettinger, who brought attention to a now-deleted Facebook post in which an individual was offering half of their bed for rent for 900 Canadian dollars (over ₹54,000) per month, reported the news website.

Also Read:Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well," Business Insider quoted the now-deleted Facebook post.

Anya Ettinger's video highlighting the problem of skyrocketing house rents in Toronto has gone viral on social media. The city is known as one of the most expensive housing markets in Canada.

The Toronto-based realtor expressed her disbelief at the rate and called the insane rate of sharing a bed “unhinged". “Renting out a space in your bed for 900 [Canadian] dollars a month? No wonder so many people hate it here," she added.

Mind-boggling property rates in Toronto make it difficult for anyone to settle in the city. The average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto remains at $2,614 a month (nearly ₹2,17,870), according to Rentals.ca's data. It remains one of the most expensive cities to live in Canada. This is the main reason why more people are opting to live with a roommate in Toronto to cut their costs.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.