Canada: How much it costs to create an Express Entry profile

Though Express Entry remains one of Canada’s most in-demand paths to immigration, there are also multiple costs that go along with the process
Canada’s Express Entry, which is one of the most popular ways to apply for immigration, has helped many skilled foreign workers in becoming Canadian permanent residents since its inception in 2015. Though Express Entry remains one of Canada’s most in-demand paths to immigration, there are also multiple costs that go along with the process. Here is all you need to know:
Now here is the cost for preparing the documents:
IELTS testing costs roughly $300 ( ₹24,487) + tax, depending on what location one is testing in
Next comes the ECA cost. If you have studied abroad, an ECA is required to determine how your education may compare to an equivalent Canadian education. The average cost of receiving an ECA is roughly $200 ( ₹16324.89)
There might be another cost related to ECA, i.e. the expense of having documents translated into English or French.
Few more costs that can give you some extra benefits:
Hiring an immigration lawyer. Though the fees might vary, the candidates should expect to pay between $2,000 – $5,000. Though this is an additional fee, the benefits are plenty: expertise in the immigration space and experienced knowledge of crafting applications to the highest standard; avoiding unnecessary mistakes and misrepresentation etc.
“While many of these costs may seem high, immigrants accepted into the Express Entry pool, and who receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) stand a strong chance of succeeding in the labour market – as their acceptance is based on human capital factors that Canadian employers value highly," the report suggested.
The Cost of Applications and Success:
The application processing fee is $850 ( ₹69380), for any individual applying.
With a spouse/partner that fee is doubled to $1,700 ( ₹138761) total. Additionally, any dependent child will incur a charge of $230 ( ₹18773.62).
Further, there are associated fees to assembling an application (with a myriad number of required documents and official papers).
