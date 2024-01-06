Canada identifies ‘vehicle’ that shot at temple chief's son's house amid surging tension over Khalistan, extortion
Canadian Police may have identified a vehicle responsible for the shooting at the residence of a temple president's son in Surrey, British Columbia. They identified a blue Mitsubishi Mirage GT or SE as a vehicle of interest in the shooting incident at a temple president's son's residence in Surrey.
Even as repeated instances of attack on Hindu community leaders in Canada are being reported, the Canadian Police may have been able to identify a vehicle that was responsible for the shooting at the residence of the son of the president of a local temple in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on 27 December.