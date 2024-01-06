Even as repeated instances of attack on Hindu community leaders in Canada are being reported, the Canadian Police may have been able to identify a vehicle that was responsible for the shooting at the residence of the son of the president of a local temple in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on 27 December.

The incidences of violence, and defacing Hindu holy shrines, have surged in Canada after tensions simmered between Delhi and Ottawa over pro-Khalistan activities.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that its “General Investigation Unit has been working to advance the investigation and a vehicle of interest has been identified."

The report says the vehicle is believed to be a blue, 4-door hatchback, Mitsubishi Mirage GT or SE between the model years 2017 and 2019.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Corporal Sarbjit Sangha has sought public participation in spotting the vehicle under suspicion.

Hindu temple chief's son's house attacked in Canada

Shots were at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey. Following this, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been investigating the incident.

The firing happened on Wednesday (December 27) in the early morning at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. The incident happened at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, Surrey. According to the Police no one was injured during the incident.

Earlier in November, India-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya shared a purported video of Pro Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir there.

Underscoring that Hindu temples have remained targets for attacks over the past years, Arya noted by saying, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians."

Extortion threats rattle Hindu leaders in Canada

Leaders of the Hindu community in Canada's Surrey are set to hold a public forum on Saturday over the "current law and order situation" in the Lower Mainland, Canada-based Global News reported.

The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of British Columbia's comes in the wake of warnings by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of an extortion racket threatening local business owners.

Extortion attempts have become rampant in the Metro Vancouver region, with businesspersons receiving threatening letters, believed to be from gangs with links to India, particularly Punjab.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!