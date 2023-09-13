Canada: If you are eligible for Express Entry category based selection should you apply for PNP?1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Canada introduces changes to Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program, opening up new pathways for skilled immigrants.
In a bid to reshape its immigration landscape, Canada has introduced major changes to its Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). The country aims to welcome 117,500 newcomers through the PNP annually by the end of 2025. These changes come in the form of six new attribute-based Express Entry categories, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on May 31.