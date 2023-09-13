In a bid to reshape its immigration landscape, Canada has introduced major changes to its Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). The country aims to welcome 117,500 newcomers through the PNP annually by the end of 2025. These changes come in the form of six new attribute-based Express Entry categories, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on May 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new categories open up opportunities for candidates in specific fields, including healthcare, science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) professions, trades such as carpentry and plumbing, transportation, agriculture, and agri-food, as well as individuals with strong French language abilities. These candidates have another pathway to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) in Express Entry draws.

So, the question arises: if an eligible Express Entry candidate receives a PNP nomination in addition to being eligible for category-based selection, should they accept it? The PNP operates on a provincial level, with each province and territory (excluding Quebec and Nunavut) having its own PNP program. Candidates who receive a provincial nomination can apply directly to the province for nomination. Once approved, this strengthens their application for permanent resident status from IRCC.

The allure of a PNP nomination lies in the 600 Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points it provides, nearly guaranteeing selection in an upcoming Express Entry draw. Some PNPs align with the new category-based Express Entry draws, focusing on healthcare, technology, and other high-demand fields.

However, there are reasons not to accept a provincial nomination. For candidates with exceptionally high CRS scores, the PNP nomination process can add complexity and time to their immigration journey, potentially costing more in application fees. It requires submitting applications to both the province and IRCC, with varying fees depending on the province.

Ultimately, the decision to accept a PNP nomination hinges on individual circumstances. While it can significantly boost a candidate's CRS score and chances of receiving an ITA, those with already high CRS scores may consider waiting for an ITA from IRCC to avoid added time and costs in the immigration process.