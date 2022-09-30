Canada: Immigrants account for over 94% population growth in 2022 Q21 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 09:14 PM IST
- International migration is said to be the primary driver of the most recent estimated increase in Canada’s population
The immigration process in Canada has significantly influenced the population growth figure for the second quarter (April to June) of 2022. As per a report by Statistics Canada (StatsCan), Canada’s population was estimated at 38,929,902 people on July 1, an increase of 0.7% from the Q1 figure released on April 1st, 2022.