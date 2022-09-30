Canada: Immigrants account for over 94% population growth in 2022 Q2

International migration is said to be the primary driver of the most recent estimated increase in Canada’s population
The immigration process in Canada has significantly influenced the population growth figure for the second quarter (April to June) of 2022. As per a report by Statistics Canada (StatsCan), Canada’s population was estimated at 38,929,902 people on July 1, an increase of 0.7% from the Q1 figure released on April 1st, 2022.
The immigration process in Canada has significantly influenced the population growth figure for the second quarter (April to June) of 2022. As per a report by Statistics Canada (StatsCan), Canada’s population was estimated at 38,929,902 people on July 1, an increase of 0.7% from the Q1 figure released on April 1st, 2022.
The key reasons for the population growth:
International migration is said to be the primary driver of the most recent estimated increase in Canada’s population, accounting for 94.5% of the overall growth (269,305 people).
Newcomers to Canada from around the world have not been this big of a catalyst for an increase in Canada’s population since Q3 of 2019, a time when international migration accounted for 175,907 new members of Canada’s population.
In fact, the 118,114 immigrants that came to Canada during Q2 of 2022 are the most the country has seen since comparable records have existed.
Diving deeper into StatsCan’s estimate, it becomes clear that non-permanent residents — including asylum claimants, work and study permit holders and victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — made up most of the new additions to Canada’s population in the second quarter of 2022 (+157,310), a CIC report stated.
To further showcase this focus on immigration, Canada will provide another update on its immigration strategy when it tables its Immigration Levels Plan for 2023 through 2025 by November 1, 2022.
