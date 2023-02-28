Canada: Immigrants likely to find more jobs than those born in the country

New immigrants are mostly of core working age

One of the most significant effects is that new immigrants are more likely to be employed than their Canadian-born peers, primarily due to demographic differences. New immigrants are mostly of core working age, between 25-54 years old, and selected for their human capital factors, making them ideal for Canada's labor force. On the other hand, Canada has an aging population, with a consistent group of retirees exiting the workforce every year. The convergence of these two trends has resulted in new immigrants having higher employment rates than Canadians.