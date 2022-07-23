If you are eagerly waiting for Canadian permanent residency, then Express Entry is the choice. It is one of the primary method used in the country to welcome the aspiring immigrants. Express Entry is also called an online system through which the country use to manage immigration applications from skilled workers.

On July 20 this year, the country has already sent an invitation to 1,750 Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residence. For now, Canada is now on schedule to accept 55,900 immigrants in 2022, and, by 2024, the goal will soar to 1,11,500.

A quick look at how Express Entry works

There are a total of three immigration programs that are managed through the Canadian Express Entry.

1) Canadian Experience Class (CEC):- Aspirants who have Canadian employment experience (gained three years before application) can now apply through this method. Usually, international students living in Canada take this route to apply for PR.

2) Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP):- People with foreign working experience can apply through Express Entry under this program. Under this, factors like age, education, employment history etc are considered for the permanent residency of the country.

3) Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): Workers who have skills in construction, agriculture, and manufacturing can apply under this category.

Follow the below steps to get Canada's permanent residency

Step 1: Select the immigration program that suits you and submit your profile in the Express Entry pool so that they can rank you using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Step 2: Check your CSR score. An individual needs to score the minimum cut-off marks for the PR applications. The latest cut-off score is 557 points, but this keeps changing on the basis of applications received. Use the CRS tool to estimate your score.

Step 3: Get your documents handy to fill out your profile. You will be needing a language test results to show your eligibility for the Express Entry system.

Step 4: If you are eligible, you will be added to the pool of candidates and given a CSR score. Submit your profile.

Step 5: The candidates with the highest CSR scores will be sent applications to apply for the Canadian permanent residency. If you get an invite, then submit your application within 60 days.

Earlier this month, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had invited a total of 1,500 candidates to apply for a PR, including those under the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) first time since December 2020.