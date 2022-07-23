Canada Immigration: All you need to know about Express Entry2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 10:05 AM IST
Canadian Express Entry: An online system to track the immigrants applications for the permanent residency of Canada.
Canadian Express Entry: An online system to track the immigrants applications for the permanent residency of Canada.
Listen to this article
If you are eagerly waiting for Canadian permanent residency, then Express Entry is the choice. It is one of the primary method used in the country to welcome the aspiring immigrants. Express Entry is also called an online system through which the country use to manage immigration applications from skilled workers.