Canada: Immigration backlog shrinks to 24 lakh, IRCC data shows
- Canada: The permanent residence inventory stands at 506,421 people as of November 3
Canada's immigration backlog has plunged to over 24 lakh (2.4 million) according to a data by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The citizenship inventory stands at 331,401 applicants as of October 31, compared to 351,964 on 3 October.
Whereas the permanent residence inventory stands at 506,421 people as of November 3, compared to 505,562 as of 3 October.
As of 3 November, the temporary residence inventory stood at 1,537,566 people, compared to 1,651,649 persons as of 3 October.
The biggest reduction is in the temporary residence inventory, as per the IRCCC data.
Overall, the immigarion backlog has dropped to 2,411,388.
Canada's Express entry inventories stood at 39,589. Express entry provides a pathway to permanent residence for skilled workers in Canada or overseas.
Wheras the 62,073 total applications waiitng in the queue for PNP (Provincial Nominee Program).
The inventory for all family class immigration programs is up to 128,112 as of 3 November. The Spouses and Partners program is among the largest inventories among all lines of business, at 61,118.
The IRCC has acknowledged the backlog and is taking steps to speed up the application process.
It has aimed to have a less than 50% backlog across all lines of business by the end of March 2023.
IRCC has begun he transition towards 100% digital applications for most permanent resident programs on 23 September to clear the immigartion backlogs.
IRCC has also invested $85 million in hiring 1,250 new staff by the end of autumn to increase processing capacity,
IRCC has also invested $85 million in hiring 1,250 new staff by the end of autumn to increase processing capacity,