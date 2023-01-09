Canada in their immigration stance had informed that in 2023 the country would look to increase invitations for provincial nominee program (PNP) in order to ensure a holistic development in the country, that suffers from labour shortage. Sticking with their statement, now the British Columbia and Manitoba have invited applications for provincial nominee program (PNP) draws.
It is to be noted that receiving a provincial nomination would be advantageous for the ones seeking permanent residence in Canada. .
The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) accounts for 105,000 PR admissions per year.
Provincial immigration results had been declared between 31 December-6 January
British Columbia
-British Columbia issued 163 invitations to apply to candidates in a general draw that included tech occupations on 4 January
-The invitations were issued to candidates in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates and Entry Level and Semi-Skilled candidates.
-Candidates from the Skilled Worker and International Graduate stream required a minimum SIRS score of 105.
-Entry Level and Semi-Skilled candidates required a score of 82.
-SIRS acts much like the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) but is only used for British Columbia’s PNP.
The province also held rounds of invitations for candidates working in the following occupations.
-28 early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 4214) with scores of at least 60 points
-20 healthcare workers from the Skilled Worker, International Graduate, including Express Entry category, with scores of at least 60 points.
Manitoba
-Manitoba invited 280 candidates through the Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program on December 29. To receive an invitation, candidates must meet a baseline of criteria specific to their program. In total, the province invited:
-Skilled Workers in Manitoba issued 202 invitations with a minimum score of 750.
-Skilled Workers Overseas issued 40 invitations with a minimum score of 711.
-International Education Stream issued 38 invitations with no score requirement.
-Out of all who were invited to apply, 21 had profiles in the Express Entry system.
The province will continue to process all Expressions of Interest (EOI) received before 16 November under the NOC 2016.
It is to be noted that any EOIs received on or after November 16 will be evaluated under NOC 2021.
