Canada currently has massive job openings for immigrants, and in the next few years, they are likely to increase further. Now, if you are planning to relocate to Canada to look for new opportunities, the easiest way to do is to sign up for Express Entry or Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). But even then, the confusion persists, i.e. which is the smarter way to obtain permanent residency in the country. Here is all that you need to know.

What are the key features of Express Entry and PNP?

Express Entry is an electronic system that manages applications for permanent residency from skilled workers. Candidates are evaluated using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which assigns points based on age, education, language proficiency, work experience, and other factors related to their ability to contribute to the Canadian economy. Every two weeks, IRCC holds Express Entry draws inviting the highest-ranked candidates to apply for permanent residency.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate skilled workers who can contribute to the local economy. A provincial nomination increases the likelihood of obtaining permanent residency and is one of several options for skilled workers to immigrate to Canada.

Which is more beneficial?

Skilled workers who wish to immigrate to Canada can simultaneously apply to the Express Entry program and a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) stream. This approach can be beneficial as it increases the likelihood of being invited to apply for permanent residency.

Express Entry is a point-based system that assesses candidates based on several factors such as education, age, work experience, language proficiency, and others. High-ranking candidates receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency.

Now, candidates with a low ranking score in the Express Entry pool can enhance their score by applying to a PNP stream. If nominated by a province or territory, the candidate receives an additional 600 points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), increasing their chances of receiving an ITA.

Applying to both programs can be a strategic move, as it enables skilled workers to increase their competitiveness and the likelihood of receiving an ITA for permanent residency in Canada.

Can I settle anywhere under both programs?

Canadian citizens and permanent residents have the constitutional right to move freely within the country, establish residence in any province, and work in any province.

Although obtaining permanent residence through a provincial nomination program does not legally obligate one to remain in that province, honesty about one's intentions is encouraged.

The federal Express Entry program allows greater flexibility in choosing a province of residence, except for Quebec which has its own immigration system. It is still recommended to make an effort to settle and contribute to the province that nominated you before moving elsewhere.