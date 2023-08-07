Canada immigration fraud suspect list cut to 300 from 2,000: Report2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Canadian authorities have narrowed down their list of fraud cases involving students entering the country to 300, down from 2,000. One immigration agent has been charged with defrauding 700 Indian students. The authorities have agreed not to deport the defrauded students.
Canada Student visa fraud: The Canadian Border Service Agency have currently narrowed down their suspect list of fraud cases where students entered the country taking unfair advantage of the system to 300, sharply bringing it down from 2,000 cases as were reported earlier.