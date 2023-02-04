Canada immigration: How better knowledge of English, French ensures better earning
- Knowing either English or French as an immigrant with visa or with Permanent Residency in Canada will definitely ensure better long-term, mid-term and short-term understanding
Canada immigration update: Canadian immigration authorities have released data that confirms that with improved efficiency in either or both of the official languages (French, English) has had more chances of securing a permanent residency or visa in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×