The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program in Canada has seen a significant rise in popularity among international students. This program allows graduates from eligible Canadian Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) to work and build a life in Canada after graduation. The number of PGWP holders has risen steadily over the years, with a 528% increase between 2008 and 2018, a CIC report cited.

Why the relevance of PGWP has grown significantly?

The reason for the growing prevalence of the PGWP is two-fold. Firstly, PGWPs provide international student graduates with the opportunity to earn a living in Canada.

Secondly, PGWPs are a valuable tool for obtaining permanent residency in Canada. The work experience gained through a PGWP can be beneficial for prospective permanent residents, as many permanent resident pathways in Canada directly reward candidates with Canadian work experience. Therefore, the PGWP program has a direct impact on the success of international students with acquiring permanent resident status in Canada.

What are the main benefits of the post graduation work permit?

According to data from Statistics Canada, PGWPs are the main way for international students to work in Canada upon graduation from a Canadian DLI. These open work permits allow holders to work for any Canadian employer of their choice for a maximum of three years. The actual length of a PGWP will depend on the length of the post-secondary program from which the permit applicant graduated.

Almost three-quarters of all PGWP holders become permanent residents within five years of obtaining their PGWP. These numbers vary among PGWP holders who obtained different educational credentials. Nevertheless, an increasing number of Canadian international students are now using the PGWP program to help them transition from their educational career to life as a permanent resident in Canada.

International students currently in Canada or those considering a future education in Canada can benefit from learning about the PGWP program should they intend to eventually become permanent residents in Canada. The PGWP program is a valuable opportunity for international students to gain Canadian work experience and increase their chances of obtaining permanent residency in Canada. Interested individuals can learn more about the PGWP program on the relevant government website.