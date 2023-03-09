Canada immigration: How post grad work permit (PGWP) is the easiest way to earn PR?2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM IST
The number of PGWP holders has risen steadily over the years, with a 528% increase between 2008 and 2018.
The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program in Canada has seen a significant rise in popularity among international students. This program allows graduates from eligible Canadian Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) to work and build a life in Canada after graduation. The number of PGWP holders has risen steadily over the years, with a 528% increase between 2008 and 2018, a CIC report cited.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×