Canada's Express Entry system will undergo several amendments as Bill C-19 received royal assent. Under this new system, groupings will be established based on economic goals, factors such as employment, and fluency in English or French. The big changes are aimed at responding to Canada’s labour market and demographic needs more effectively. More details on the C-19 Bill is likely to be revealed, along with the exact categories and its eligibility in the upcoming months.

What is Bill C-19 in Canada?

Bill C-19 is a new amendment to the Canada visa application process. Passed on 23 June 2022, Bill C-19 will amend the Immigration Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

How would Bill C-19 impact Express Entry?

1) With Bill C-19 passed, candidates can now be invited based on “groupings" set out by the Immigration Minister.

2) Under this new system, groupings will be established based on economic goals.

3) The groupings will most likely be chosen based on factors such as employment experience, academic experience, or proficiency in English or French.

4) The Bill also seeks to implement nationwide changes by raising the age range for applicants who are required to demonstrate language and knowledge capabilities to “18 years of age or more but less than 65 years of age" from the current 18 to 54 age requirement.

How does Express Entry work?

The Express Entry application management system endeavours to streamline processing for skilled workers who apply under three economic immigration programs.

Express Entry includes categories like the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and a component of the Provincial Nominee Program, which will experience changes under Bill C-19 in 2023.

How Canada currently selects Express Entry candidates.

Canada’s Express Entry is a point-based system that evaluates candidates based on factors in the CRS points calculator. An Invitation to Apply (ITA) is solely based on a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score.

With Canada’s ever-growing labor shortages, businesses in Canada have urged the federal government to ease Canada Immigration pathways – especially for skilled workers.