Canada Immigration: How the changes in Express Entry system will benefit you

Canada's Express Entry system will undergo several amendments as Bill C-19 received royal assent. Under this new system, groupings will be established based on economic goals, factors such as employment, and fluency in English or French. The big changes are aimed at responding to Canada’s labour market and demographic needs more effectively. More details on the C-19 Bill is likely to be revealed, along with the exact categories and its eligibility in the upcoming months.

