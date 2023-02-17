Canada Immigration: India tops IRCC's top 10 countries of new immigrants; here's what it means
- Canada saw 437,120 permanent residents (PRs) across the country in 2022.
- It is second year in a row that the country exceeded its stated immigration target according to the 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) unveiled the top 10 source countries of new immigrants to Canada in 2022. As per the data, the country saw 437,120 permanent residents (PRs) across the country in 2022. It is second year in a row that the country exceeded its stated immigration target according to the 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan. The 2022 target number increased by over 5,000 people from the stated target of 431,645.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×