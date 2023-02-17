Meanwhile, as per the recent report, the country added a record number of jobs in the past few months. As per a Statistics Canada report, a total of 150,000 jobs were added in the month of January alone, which is far higher than what was forecasted. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent, near a record low. The January's figure were more than double that of December, which saw nearly 70,000 jobs.

