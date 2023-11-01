Canada is set to release its Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026, which outlines the number of permanent residents to be invited in the next three years.

Canada is scheduled to release its Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026 on Wednesday afternoon, latest by 4 PM Eastern Time, IRCC's website cited.

The Immigration Levels Plan lists the guidelines regarding the number of permanent residents who will be invited to Canada in the next three years under each of the three immigration classes: economic, family, and humanitarian.

Under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), the federal government is required to unveil its annual immigration plan by November 1 in non-election years

Canada to overhaul its immigration system The Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026 comes only a day after Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged shortcomings in the country's immigration system and ensured to overhaul the system.

“IRCC has been engaging with stakeholders and the public throughout the year to help shape the future of a stronger immigration system," the Canadian immigration minister said.

Soon after Millers' announcement, IRCC released its new strategic report so that stakeholders were informed of the department's intentions.

IRCC said it is working to better align immigration with the labor market, modernize the application process, enhance application processing standards, support smaller communities in attracting newcomers, and promote French-speaking immigration throughout Canada.

In the report, IRCC has identified three pillars and a number of actions to take to maintain Canada's status as a destination of choice for newcomers:

Create a more welcoming experience for newcomers

Align immigration with labour market needs

Develop a comprehensive and coordinated growth plan In 2022, Canada broke the record for new immigrants at 437,000 admissions. The target for permanent resident admissions in 2023 is 465,000. And, the Canadian government is further pursuing a new strategy to improve the immigration system.

Earlier this year, to further target economic immigrants who are best suited to help Canada close the labour force gap, IRCC introduced category-based selection rounds of invitations for Express Entry candidates who have work experience in an in-demand sector, or the ability to promote the French language outside of Quebec.

