Canada immigration: Manitoba shuts key PR pathway for international students; to prioritise work experience

In a major policy shift that will reshape the Canadian immigration landscape for thousands of foreign students, the province of Manitoba has officially closed a premier immigration route for international graduates.
The Manitoba Provincial Nominee Programme (MPNP) has retired the popular Career Employment Pathway (CEP) under its International Education Stream with immediate effect.
The unexpected move, announced on June 11, makes Manitoba the first Canadian province to completely dismantle a dedicated student-to-permanent residency (PR) pipeline. The decision signals a broader structural pivot by Canadian authorities, moving away from prioritising local educational credentials and shifting heavily toward verifiable, long-term Canadian work experience.
This decision is expected to hit Indian students hardest, as India remains the largest source country for international students entering Canada.
Manitoba is replacing the CEP with the Skilled Worker in Manitoba programme. The goal is to align immigration more closely with the province's current labour market needs.
|Feature
|Career Employment Pathway (Closed)
|Skilled Worker in Manitoba (New Route)
|Primary Focus
|Completion of a local degree/diploma.
|At least 6 months of continuous work experience.
|Experience Requirement
|None (could apply immediately after graduation).
|Must have 6 months of full-time work with a Manitoba employer.
|Education Requirement
|Dedicated education requirement.
|No specific education requirement.
|Key Condition
|Job offer in field of study.
|Job offer + Settlement plan.
With the CEP entirely defunct, Manitoba immigration authorities are redirecting all prospective graduate applicants toward the existing Skilled Worker in Manitoba programme.
The provincial government stated that the restructuring is intended to create "clear, consistent criteria" while better aligning immigration selection with current local labour-market shortages.
The policy shift establishes a drastically different framework for candidates attempting to secure permanent residency:
Despite narrowing the student pipeline, Manitoba authorities maintain that international graduates remain a vital priority. The province has urged candidates with active CEP profiles to immediately update their Expression of Interest (EOI) profiles, declare all local educational credentials, and re-evaluate their ranking metrics under the Skilled Worker stream.