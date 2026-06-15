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Canada immigration: Manitoba shuts key PR pathway for international students; to prioritise work experience

This decision is expected to hit Indian students hardest, as India remains the largest source country for international students entering Canada.

Livemint
Published15 Jun 2026, 08:08 PM IST
Manitoba is replacing the CEP with the Skilled Worker in Manitoba programme.
Manitoba is replacing the CEP with the Skilled Worker in Manitoba programme. (Pexels)
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In a major policy shift that will reshape the Canadian immigration landscape for thousands of foreign students, the province of Manitoba has officially closed a premier immigration route for international graduates.

The Manitoba Provincial Nominee Programme (MPNP) has retired the popular Career Employment Pathway (CEP) under its International Education Stream with immediate effect.

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The unexpected move, announced on June 11, makes Manitoba the first Canadian province to completely dismantle a dedicated student-to-permanent residency (PR) pipeline. The decision signals a broader structural pivot by Canadian authorities, moving away from prioritising local educational credentials and shifting heavily toward verifiable, long-term Canadian work experience.

This decision is expected to hit Indian students hardest, as India remains the largest source country for international students entering Canada.

Also Read | Canada immigration backlog below 1 million mark for first time in months

Big Shift: Old vs. New

Manitoba is replacing the CEP with the Skilled Worker in Manitoba programme. The goal is to align immigration more closely with the province's current labour market needs.

FeatureCareer Employment Pathway (Closed)Skilled Worker in Manitoba (New Route)
Primary FocusCompletion of a local degree/diploma.At least 6 months of continuous work experience.
Experience RequirementNone (could apply immediately after graduation).Must have 6 months of full-time work with a Manitoba employer.
Education RequirementDedicated education requirement.No specific education requirement.
Key ConditionJob offer in field of study.Job offer + Settlement plan.
Also Read | For every international student coming to India, 28 Indian students went abroad

Why the change?

With the CEP entirely defunct, Manitoba immigration authorities are redirecting all prospective graduate applicants toward the existing Skilled Worker in Manitoba programme.

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The provincial government stated that the restructuring is intended to create "clear, consistent criteria" while better aligning immigration selection with current local labour-market shortages.

New Route: Skilled Worker in Manitoba

The policy shift establishes a drastically different framework for candidates attempting to secure permanent residency:

  • Mandatory work history: Rather than applying directly upon graduation, international students must now complete a minimum of six months of continuous, full-time employment with a single Manitoba employer before they can receive a qualifying long-term job offer.
  • No dedicated education route: The new stream does not heavily favour specific degrees. Instead, language requirements and selection criteria are tied directly to the economic demands of the specific job.
  • Stricter exclusions: The province clarified that any work experience gained through self-employment or completed while studying full-time will explicitly not count toward the required six-month eligibility period.
  • Economic integration: Candidates must now submit a formalised "Settlement Plan" demonstrating their ability to establish themselves economically in Manitoba over the long term.

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Also Read | MEA confirms 1,076 Indians deported from US in 2026

Despite narrowing the student pipeline, Manitoba authorities maintain that international graduates remain a vital priority. The province has urged candidates with active CEP profiles to immediately update their Expression of Interest (EOI) profiles, declare all local educational credentials, and re-evaluate their ranking metrics under the Skilled Worker stream.

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