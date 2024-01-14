Canada to set a cap on international students amid housing crisis, fix 'out of control' system
'Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is considering putting a cap on the number of international students in response to growing unemployment and housing crisis.
Canada has been experiencing growing unemployment and housing crisis. In view of this situation, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller has said that he will be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in the country over the next few months, CTV News reported.