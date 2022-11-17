Canada immigration new PR rule: Workers from 16 new occupations now eligible

The NOC system is used to track and categorize all jobs in the Canadian labour market and is updated to reflect changes in the economy and in the nature of work. The changes to the NOC system support the Minister’s commitment to expand pathways to permanent residency for temporary workers and international students, as more jobs will become eligible for the programs managed under Express Entry. Through this update, 16 occupations that were not previously eligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.