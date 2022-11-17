Canada immigration new PR rule: Workers from 16 new occupations now eligible

Canada immigration new PR rule: Workers from 16 new occupations now eligible2 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Workers from 16 new occupations are now eligible for permanent residence in Canada
The Government of Canada has said that it is working to welcome immigrants who bring the skills needed for the country's economy to help address acute labour shortages.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system. Using the new NOC categories will allow Canada to bring in global talent in high-demand sectors like health care, construction, and transportation.
Nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers are examples of some of the 16 occupations now included in Express Entry.
The NOC system is used to track and categorize all jobs in the Canadian labour market and is updated to reflect changes in the economy and in the nature of work. The changes to the NOC system support the Minister’s commitment to expand pathways to permanent residency for temporary workers and international students, as more jobs will become eligible for the programs managed under Express Entry. Through this update, 16 occupations that were not previously eligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.
“We are using all of the tools at our disposal to tackle labour shortages, particularly in key sectors like health care, construction, and transportation. These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future. I’m thrilled to announce expanded pathways to permanent residence in Canada for these in-demand workers," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
Foreign nationals with work experience in the following 16 occupations are now eligible to apply through Express Entry:
Payroll administrators
Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants
Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants
Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants
Sheriffs and Bailiffs
Correctional service officers
By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers
Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations
Residential and commercial installers and servicers
Pest controllers and fumigators
Other repairers and servicers
Transport truck drivers
Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators
Heavy equipment operators
Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors
The National Occupational Classification (NOC) is the national reference for occupations in Canada. It provides a systematic classification structure that categorizes the entire range of occupational activity in Canada for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating occupational data for labour market information and employment-related program administration. Occupational information supports labour market and career intelligence, skills development, occupational forecasting, labour supply and demand analysis, employment equity, and numerous other programs and services. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada uses NOC to determine and assess the occupational eligibility criteria under its temporary and permanent residency programs.
