Canada has dramatically increased the immigrants' entry to boost its economy amid the labour shortage crisis. The country released its Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, under which, it announced its aim to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023.
Following which, Canada will increase the target of immigrants to 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025.
Canada is currently in a unique period where there is a labour shortage alongside nearly one million job vacancies. These are the two significant factors in the country’s growing immigration targets.
Labour shortages are majorly impacted by Canada’s low birth rate of 1.4 children per woman, one of the lowest globally. The country has one of the world’s oldest populations. Approximately nine million people, or nearly a quarter of Canada’s population, will reach retirement age by 2030.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the plan for immigrants. In a LinkedIn post, Trudeau wrote, "This plan outlines how we are going to increase our targets in the years ahead, and it cements our place among the world’s top destinations for talent".
Trudeau added, "Immigration helps create economic growth, helps businesses find the workers they need, and helps us address workforce needs".
In 2021 itself the country broke its all-time immigration record by welcoming over 405,000 immigrants and is looking to welcome nearly 432,000 immigrants this year.
Now with the current increase in the target of immigrants' entry, Canada is expecting a surge in Express Entry and Provincial Nomination Programs (PNPs).
The majority of new permanent residents immigrate through economic class programmes such as those within the Express Entry system or via PNPs.
As per the CIC News, the target Express Entry landings (principal applicants, spouses, and dependents) will rise as follows:
82,880 in 2023
The PNP will also increase to:
105,500 in 2023
Higher The Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) admission:
After the economic class programmess, family class sponsorship is the second largest permanent residence class set out by the Immigration Levels Plan. Under this programme, applicants are sponsored for permanent residence by a spouse, partner, children, or other family members.
Canada will reportedly welcome around 80,000 new immigrants per year under the Spouses, Partners, and Children programmes. Targets for the Parents and Grandparents Program will rise to 28,500 in 2023, followed by 34,000 in 2024, and 36,000 in 2025.
Canada’s immigration strategy:
Canada’s current immigration strategy began to take its current form in the 1980s. In 1984, Canada welcomed fewer than 90,000 immigrants. During the 90s, the Canadian government under the Conservatives recognised the impending shortage of labour and increased immigration targets to 250,000 new permanent residents in the space of eight years.
Canada welcomed some 260,000 immigrants annually until the current Liberal government took power in 2015. The targets were increased to 300,000, followed by 340,000 right before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Last year, Canada broke its all-time immigration record by welcoming over 405,000. And by the end of 2022, Canada is expecting to welcome nearly 432,000 immigrants.
Canada Express entry score:
Recently, Canada's Express Entry draw saw the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score drop below 500 for the time since December 2020. This time, invitations were issued to 4,750 candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 496. It is for the first time since the draws resumed that the CRS has dipped below 500. The last time the score was this low was on December 23, 2020, with a score of 468.
By lowering the CRS score, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be able to increase the number of ITAs for permanent residents in Canada
