Canada immigration opens up further; one of the most conservative towns starts welcoming immigrants
Once wary of immigrants, this Canadian town has now sent out global labour SOS.
Fifteen years ago, a code of behaviour for prospective immigrants was published by the small Canadian parish of Herouxville, urging them not to burn or stone women to death and to only conceal their faces for Halloween. In order to entice more immigrants, it is considering policies like subsidised housing. Herouxville today desires to be recognised for its diversity.