Canada immigration: Over 1 million Indians at risk of losing legal status, warns consultant

Canada is expected to see a sharp rise in undocumented immigrants as millions of work permits expire, with nearly half of those affected coming from India. Immigration consultant Kanwar Seirah told Hindustan Times that data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows around 1,053,000 work permits expired by the end of 2025, with another 927,000 set to expire in 2026.

As work permits expire, holders lose legal status unless they secure another visa or transition to permanent residency, Seirah said, noting that recent government measures have made these options more restrictive, especially for temporary workers and international students.

Historic levels of out-of-status workers Seirah warned that Canada has never faced such high numbers of people going out of status. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, nearly 315,000 expiries are expected, creating a significant bottleneck in the immigration system, he reportedly said. By comparison, the last quarter of 2025 saw over 291,000 expiries.

He estimated that by mid-2026, at least two million people in Canada could be living without legal status, with Indians accounting for roughly half of this number. Seirah described the figure for Indians as a “very conservative estimate,” emphasizing that tens of thousands of study permits will also expire and many asylum applications may be rejected.

Impact already emerging According to Seirah, the growth of the undocumented population is already creating social issues in parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Brampton and Caledon. Tent encampments have allegedly appeared in wooded areas, housing people who are undocumented.

He reportedly added that the IRCC data and government policy shifts should serve as a warning to those on temporary visas.