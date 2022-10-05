An Immigration Levels Plan is published annually by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It serves as a guide for how many immigrants will be permitted to enter Canada annually. It offers a breakdown of immigration from the next three years by economic class, family class, and humanitarian class programmes. It will display predictions for 2023, 2024 and 2025 this year.

The Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), which is the principal immigration statute in Canada, requires the government to notify this by November 1 of each year. The first Immigration Levels Plan was revealed in February following the most recent federal election on September 20, 2021. This is the second Immigration Levels Plan to be announced in 2022.

Canada has set a target of bringing in 431,645 new permanent residents overall through all immigration classes in 2022, according to the Immigration Levels Plan for 2022–2024. By 2024, this goal will gradually rise to 451,000 new permanent residents.

Canada has already accepted more than 300,000 new permanent residents this year. The majority of them are graduates of programmes for people in lower socioeconomic status. 241,850 immigrants, or around 60% of all immigrants, are the target number for immigrants from the lower socioeconomic groups in 2022. The 2022 plan also seeks to bring in 105,000 immigrants from the family class and 8,250 from the humanitarian and refugee categories.

Instead of being released by November 1, 2021 as required by schedule, the 2022-2024 plan was not made public until February 2022. The first time Parliament met after the election was on November 22, 2021, although it only met for 19 days before the holiday break started.

In such cases, the proposal must be disclosed in accordance with IRPA within 30 days of the next session of Parliament. This time, Parliament met again in the middle of January 2022. Since Parliament is currently in session, the government will proceed with the newest Immigration Levels Plan release on schedule.