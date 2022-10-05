Canada immigration: Plan for next 3 years to be out soon2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 08:41 PM IST
Canada has already accepted more than 300,000 new permanent residents this year.
An Immigration Levels Plan is published annually by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It serves as a guide for how many immigrants will be permitted to enter Canada annually. It offers a breakdown of immigration from the next three years by economic class, family class, and humanitarian class programmes. It will display predictions for 2023, 2024 and 2025 this year.