Canada immigration: Plan for next 3 years to be out soon

Canada has already accepted more than 300,000 new permanent residents this year. The majority of them are graduates of programmes for people in lower socioeconomic status. 241,850 immigrants, or around 60% of all immigrants, are the target number for immigrants from the lower socioeconomic groups in 2022. The 2022 plan also seeks to bring in 105,000 immigrants from the family class and 8,250 from the humanitarian and refugee categories.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}