Canada immigration services halted due to 1.5L govt staff strike. How to apply for visa now?2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
- Candidates can avail services including applying online, mailing applications to IRCC, using online accounts, and accessing some emergency services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), a union representing 155,000 federal government employees, has announced a strike effective today that will impact most government departments, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The strike is due to demands for fair wages, a better work-life balance, more workplace inclusivity, and reduced layoffs through the creation of more jobs, rather than contracting positions to private organizations.
