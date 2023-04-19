The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), a union representing 155,000 federal government employees, has announced a strike effective today that will impact most government departments, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ( IRCC ). The strike is due to demands for fair wages, a better work-life balance, more workplace inclusivity, and reduced layoffs through the creation of more jobs, rather than contracting positions to private organizations.

How the strike is likely to affect Canada visa processing?

The strike is expected to cause disruptions and delays in processing applications, in-person appointments or events including citizenship ceremonies, contacting IRCC via email, phone or social media, consular citizenship and passport services, and passport services in Canada.

Is there any solution to the problem?

However, some services will remain available, including applying online, mailing applications to IRCC, using online accounts, and accessing some emergency services. Settlement services from IRCC partner organizations, health care through the Interim Federal Health Program, and visa application centres outside of Canada, offered by non-governmental organizations, will also remain available, as per CIC news

On April 17, the government tabled a wage increase offer of 9% over three years that mirrors the recommendations of the third-party Public Interest Commission. However, one of the key issues is ensuring that PSAC members may continue to work remotely. The union argues that public service workers have proven to be as effective working remotely as when they were in the office during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that 90% of workers want to continue working remotely. The government contends that the demands, as currently drafted, will severely impact the ability to deliver services to Canadians and would limit its ability to effectively manage employees within the public service.

The strike is expected to have an impact on the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and the collection of biometrics. The government has stated that it will prioritize benefit payments, and that the Canada Child Benefit will continue during the labour disruption. Payments will also continue as scheduled for Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan, Veterans’ income support, Old Age Security, and Guaranteed Income Supplement payments.